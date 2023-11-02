RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A car crashed into a food cart on Virginia Commonwealth University’s (VCU) medical campus Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for VCU confirmed multiple VCU Police officers and Richmond Fire Department crews responded to a report of a crash near the intersection of of North 11th Street and East Clay Street. The crash involved a vehicle and food cart on the sidewalk. No injuries were reported associated with the crash.

The crash was determined to be the result of a domestic assault, one person sustained multiple injuries and was transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, according to police.

Randon Sprinkle, who lives in the area, was not shocked to hear about this crash — he was the roommate of Shawn Soares, a VCU student who was hit and killed after a driver went onto the sidewalk on West Main Street in May.

“While someone is walking on the street, they should not have to fear that someone’s going to drive up on the sidewalk,” Sprinkle said.

Sprinkle said that crashes like this are becoming all too common on campus and warns pedestrians to stay vigilant.

“This is a reoccurring thing, especially in the last few months, unfortunately,” Sprinkle said. “And you know, [take] the extra seconds to look around, especially if you’re with a group of friends.”

The crash is still under investigation by VCU Police.