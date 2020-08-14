PHOTOS: Car crashes into Richmond’s Hull Street Library

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A car crashed into the side of the Hull Street Library Friday morning. This happened just minutes before Mayor Levar Stoney was expected to hold a presser at the building.
A member of the 8News team said two vehicles were involved in the accident — an SUV and a car.
This is a breaking story, stay with 8News for updates.
