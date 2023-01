RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A car crashed into a pole holding various signage on Arthur Ashe Boulevard in the Richmond neighborhood of Scott’s Addition.

The incident occurred around 9:30 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, and was located near the intersection of Arthur Ashe Boulevard and Norfolk Street.

A black car damaged a pole holding signs to local breweries and a 25 mph speed limit sign.

(Photo: Kassidy Hammond, 8News)

Units from the Richmond Police Department and Richmond Fire & EMS responded to the scene.