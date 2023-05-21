RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A car crashed into a Wendy’s restaurant on Belt Boulevard in Richmond’s Southside Sunday afternoon, according to police.

According to the Richmond Police Department, the crash took place at around 12:42 p.m. on Sunday, May 21 at the Wendy’s located at 172 Belt Boulevard. It was determined that the driver swerved off the road and ran into a front-facing window.

Richmond EMS was called to the scene, but the driver did not leave in the ambulance. It is believed that the driver suffered minor injuries, according to police.

The building still appears to be structurally sound, according to police. It is not known whether the Wendy’s has closed for the day as a result of the crash.