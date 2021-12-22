Car crashes, lands on side near front steps of house on Semmes Avenue

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A car crashed near the front steps of a home on Semmes Avenue in Richmond Tuesday night.

At approximately 9:37 a.m., crews responded to 2518 Semmes Avenue for the report of a person trapped due to a crash.

On scene, they located a vehicle flipped on its side right in front of a house.

Crews worked to get one person out of the car. They were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The incident was believed to have started as a two-vehicle crash, according to Richmond Fire Department.