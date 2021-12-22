Car crashes, lands on side near front steps of house on Semmes Avenue

Richmond

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A car crashed near the front steps of a home on Semmes Avenue in Richmond Tuesday night.

At approximately 9:37 a.m., crews responded to 2518 Semmes Avenue for the report of a person trapped due to a crash.

On scene, they located a vehicle flipped on its side right in front of a house.

Crews worked to get one person out of the car. They were transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The incident was believed to have started as a two-vehicle crash, according to Richmond Fire Department.

Photos by Richmond Fire Department

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events