Car falls 25 feet off ramp in Richmond during police pursuit; driver ejected and killed

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are conducting a death investigation after a car drove off an interstate ramp, flipped multiple times and ejected the driver during a police chase.

The chase started on Interstate 95 near Chippenham Parkway around 3:30 p.m. A state trooper attempted to pull over a person driving 85 mph in a 60 mph zone but the driver didn’t stop. They drove away from police, hitting two other cars while trying to escape.

No one was injured in the other two vehicles.

The driver then ran off the road on the Maury Street ramp. The car fell for 25 feet before flipping multiple times. The driver wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and came out of the car.

They died at the scene.

The driver and car ended up at the City of Richmond Wastewater Treatment Facility.