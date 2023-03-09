RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A car that flipped upside down on Interstate 95 is causing traffic backups in Richmond.

The crash is located on I-95 near the Arthur Ashe Boulevard exit.

Virginia State Police said the car lost a tire and overcorrected before flipping. Nobody was injured in the crash.

All lanes except for the far right lane were closed to deal with the incident. Traffic backups had reached two miles by 12:11 p.m.