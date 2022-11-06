RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A crash involving three vehicles near the A.P. Hill state in Richmond’s Northside ended with one car on its side in the roadway, but caused no significant injuries, according to police.

According to the Richmond Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Hermitage Road and West Laburnum Avenue at around 10:39 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 6 for a report of a crash.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, one of which ended up on its side in the roadway. The crash did not cause any significant injuries and no one involved needed to be taken to the hospital.

The Richmond Police Department and Richmond Fire Department were both at the scene.