RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police are searching for a suspect in a car theft that occurred in downtown Richmond near the Virginia Commonwealth University campus.

Around 1 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 8, officers with VCU Police and the Richmond Police Department were alerted to the reported theft of a motor vehicle in the 800 block of West Grace Street.

According to police, the victim parked their white 2004 Honda Accord in the area of the theft and left it unattended while they entered a nearby business. An unidentified suspect then reportedly entered the vehicle and drove away.

Police describe the vehicle as having a red and white bumper sticker that reads “Supreme.” The vehicle’s license plate number is “UJN-8376.”

The suspect is wearing a black, white and gray hoodie jacket, black pants, a dark-colored belt, and gray and white sneakers. They are holding a cell phone and wearing a black and brown backpack. (Courtesy of VCU Police) The stolen vehicle is a white, 2004 Honda Accord sedan with the Virginia license plate “UJN-8376.” The vehicle has a red bumper sticker on the top right of the rear end that reads ‘Supreme’ in white lettering. (Courtesy of VCU Police) The suspect is wearing a black, white and gray hoodie jacket, black pants and gray and white sneakers. (Courtesy of VCU Police)

At the time of the theft, the suspect was wearing a black, white and gray hoodie jacket with black pants, a dark-colored belt and gray and white sneakers. They were also wearing a black and brown backpack, according to police.

The video clip released by detectives was taken from VCU’s security cameras and shows the suspect walking along Broad Street before turning down Shafer Street on VCU’s Monroe Park Campus.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact VCU Police at 804-828-1196.