RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond police are looking for two suspects who reportedly attempted to steal a car with a young child inside on the VCU campus.

At 2:23 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, Richmond Police and VCU Police responded to the 900 block of W. Broad Street for a stolen vehicle and abduction report.

According to VCU Police, the victim stopped at a business on W. Broad Street and left their car running and unlocked outside with a 4-year-old child in the back seat. Two unidentified suspects then took the car and drove northbound on Gilmer Street.

VCU Police officers were able to recover the car and the child at Gilmer and Marshall Streets, but were not able to apprehend the suspects.

The suspects were last seen running in the north alley between Marshall and Clay Streets. The first suspect was reportedly wearing a black jacket with a hood, a face covering, black and yellow sneakers and light-colored pants. The second suspect is described as a heavier-set male wearing a face mask.

Richmond Police are now investigating this incident. Police have also increased patrols in the area.