RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A sudden cardiac arrest survivor and the first responders who saved her life had a heartwarming reunion on Tuesday, just in time for the holidays.

In May 2022, Bobbie Nixon suffered a sudden cardiac arrest at her residence in Richmond’s Northside. Nixon’s boyfriend, Brian, called 911 and began performing CPR with instructions from the emergency dispatcher.

Members of Engine 16’s C shift from the Richmond Fire Department arrived and took over compressions until crews from the Richmond Ambulance Authority arrived.

The first responders managed to get Nixon’s heart beating again and she was released from the hospital several days later.

On Tuesday, Dec. 20, Nixon and Brian met with the first responders to thank them in person.

According to the Richmond Fire Department, there have been more than 550 patient reports involving cardiac arrest so far this year.