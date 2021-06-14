Carlos Santana announced as one of many shows returning to Altria Theater this year

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Now that capacity limits have been lifted, look for indoor shows and concerts to resume like they did before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Altria Theater in Richmond has begun announcing new shows and performers coming to town, and among them, Carlos Santana will be performing. He and his band will be at the Altria Theater on September 14.

Comedia Heather McMahan is also slated to perform on November 6.

Tickets for both shows go on sale Friday, June 18. For a full lineup of shows, head over to the Altria Theater website.