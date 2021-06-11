CarLotz opening new HQ in Richmond creating nearly 200 jobs

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announces that CarLotz will open their new headquarters in Richmond’s Scott’s Addition neighborhood. (Photo: 8News Reporter Delaney Hall)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — CarLotz, a used car consignment retailer, announced today alongside Virginia Governor Ralph Northam that they will open a new corporate headquarters in Richmond.

The company’s corporate office is relocating from the Manchester neighborhood in Richmond to the Handcraft Building in Scott’s Addition to accommodate growth. Their new location will allow them to create 200 new jobs.

“CarLotz was born in Virginia, and we couldn’t be more excited to build this next chapter of the company right here in our home state and in the city we love,” Co-Founder and CEO of CarLotz Michael Bor said.

The company said that the Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with the City of Richmond to secure the project. Gov. Northam approved a $700,000 grant to help the city.

The new headquarters is expected to open later this year.

CarLotz has grown to be America’s largest consignment-to-retail used vehicle marketplace. They have multiple locations across the country in Virginia, North Carolina, Florida, Illinois, Tennessee, Texas and Washington State as well as California, Colorado, and Missouri (all three opening soon).

The car consignment retailer is now hiring. To learn more and apply, visit www.carlotz.com/careers or reach out to careers@carlotz.com.