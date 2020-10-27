CarMax hiring 350 new employees in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — CarMax is looking to fill more than 350 positions in Richmond.

As part of a nationwide hiring effort, CarMax is hiring for long term careers across the following departments:

Customer Experience Consultants

Digital Technology, Product and Data Science

Auto Technicians, Detailers, Painters and Inventory Associates

Sales and Business Office Associates

CarMax announced its plans to hire for more than 3,500 positions by the end of the year.

