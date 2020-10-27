CarMax hiring 350 new employees in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — CarMax is looking to fill more than 350 positions in Richmond.

As part of a nationwide hiring effort, CarMax is hiring for long term careers across the following departments:

  • Customer Experience Consultants
  • Digital Technology, Product and Data Science
  • Auto Technicians, Detailers, Painters and Inventory Associates
  • Sales and Business Office Associates

CarMax announced its plans to hire for more than 3,500 positions by the end of the year.

