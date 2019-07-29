Carver neighborhood on alert following armed home invasion

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A home invasion armed robbery has some residents of a Richmond neighborhood on alert.

“Things have happened in the past, but it’s not a regular occurrence,” resident Joe Loprieno said.

In an alert, VCU Police said two men knocked on the door of a home on Catherine Street near Gilmer Street. When the victim opened the door, the suspects presented a handgun.

The incident happened in broad daylight near VCU’s campus Saturday afternoon.

“That’s an early time for an armed robbery,” said Resident Janice Bates, who has lived in the Carver neighborhood for more than 20 years, “I would think at night or in the wee hours of the morning or something.”

RELATED: Resident held at gunpoint during home invasion near VCU, police say

Police said one suspect held the victim at gunpoint while the other searched the apartment.

The men took cash and a cell phone, and left the scene on bicycles.

“It’s pretty much a safe neighborhood. Like I said, we have incidents once in a while,” Bates said.

She said many VCU students live in the neighborhood too, like Mark Major and Joe Loprieno, who recently graduated from the university.

“It’s a good neighborhood. You just got to keep your doors locked,” Major said.

Bates agrees and wants students to be mindful.

“I just want students to be aware of their surroundings,” she said.

Richmond Police are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact them.

Find full descriptions of the suspects here.