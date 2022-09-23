RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A house fire on Cary Street in Richmond displaced three people on Friday afternoon, but resulted in no injuries.

Richmond Fire crews responded to the 2000 block of W. Cary Street at 2:48 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, after receiving multiple reports of a house fire in that area.

When crews arrived at the scene, they saw smoke from the home. According to Richmond Fire, crews found the source of the fire on the second floor of the house and were able to get the flames under control at 3:07 p.m.

No one was inside the house at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, according to fire crews. Richmond Fire said three people had been displaced.

The Richmond Fire Investigations Unit is working to determine the cause of the fire.