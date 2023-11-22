RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A popular Carytown store selling new and used books has announced the death of one of its beloved store cats.

Shelf Life Books, which was known as Chop Suey Books until March of this year, announced the passing of Wonton, a cat who had been an “employee” of the store for many years, on its Instagram page on Wednesday, Nov. 22.

“Wonny left us peacefully, without pain, on his own terms (not that he could have gone any other way- Wonny did everything on his own terms), while being showered with love by his family and a veterinary technician that Wonny once bit when she was nine while visiting the store,” said the post.

According to Shelf Life Books’ Instagram page, Wonton had lived in the store for most of his 18 years before going to live in the owner’s house in July of this year. Before that, Wonton could commonly be seen interacting with customers in the store and frequently appeared in its social media posts.

Shelf Life Books is now home to two cats, Page and Mylar.