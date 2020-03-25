Carytown boutique owner says he ‘can’t afford to close’ for months

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Many businesses in Carytown are closed, but some stores like Glassboat are staying open during the coronavirus pandemic.

Glassboat, a boutique that sells women’s clothing and home furnishings, is still welcoming customers into the store to shop. The store is also posting items for sale on its Facebook page for people to call and make purchases over the phone.

John Hyatt, the store’s owner, said Glassboat is taking certain precautions to keep things safe as well.

“We’re cleaning surfaces and anything we see people touching that might retain the virus,” he told 8News.

Hyatt admitted they have seen a decline in revenue, but they are thankful for loyal customers who are keeping things going. He also said several people have purchased gift cards over the last week. Hyatt is staying hopeful for now but said this cannot go on for long.

“I’m cautiously optimistic at this point,” Hyatt said. “Like I say, if it goes into May, June, July, who knows, and the level drops off even more than it is now in revenues, sure, I’m out of the game.”

Other stores, like Bangles and Beads, told 8News they had to lay off most of their employees and cut back on the hours they are open.

“I cannot afford to close. It takes a lot of money to operate this store per day,” Hyatt told 8News.

