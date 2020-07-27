Carytown Watermelon Festival officially canceled

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There will be no festival celebrating the deliciousness of watermelon this year in Richmond – blame COVID-19.

As the original date for the Carytown Watermelon Festival draws near, organizers say the event has been postponed.

A Facebook post from organizers read: “Local and state COVID-19 regulations in our current Phase of re-opening are limiting any open-air events to a maximum of 250 people.”

Organizers added that should an opportunity arise, the festival could return in the fall. “We will post accordingly,” the post read.

Each year, the event brings thousands of people to Cary Street to enjoy the fruity treat. This year, the festival was set to take place on Sunday, Aug. 9.

