RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Mark your calendrer — the 41st annual Carytown Watermelon Festival is returning to Richmond in August of 2023.

The festival will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 13. It has become one of Richmond’s biggest one-day festivals with over 100,000 people and over 3,000 watermelons.

The festival will include a variety of vendors, shops and an abundance of fresh watermelon.

For a list of vendors and performers, a map of the festival and even some delicious watermelon recipes to try yourself, visit the festival online.