RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – The 40th Annual Carytown Watermelon Festival is headed to Richmond on Sunday, August 14.

With over 115,000 people and 3,000 watermelons, the festival is one of the largest Virginia one-day festivals, according to organizers. It also boasts the biggest kids’ area of any festival on the East Coast.

Starting at 10 a.m., families can enjoy live music with over 80 musicians and five stages, local food vendors, and watermelon! The festival will end at 6 p.m.

The festival is free to attend. The entrance to the festival will be located in Carytown near the Byrd Theatre.

West Cary Street from North Nansemond Street to Arthur Ashe Boulevard will be closed Sunday, August 14, from 2 a.m. to 9 p.m.

