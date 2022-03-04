RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – A man is fighting for his life after a triple shooting at a Midlothian Turnpike convenience store Thursday evening. The two other victims, a man and a young girl, have non-life-threatening injuries.

Richmond Police responded to the K Food Store on Midlothian Turnpike around 5 p.m. Thursday. All three victims were taken to the hospital in personal vehicles.

K Food Store cashier Amer Omari was behind the counter at the cash register when bullets started flying Thursday evening.

“What happened yesterday was like an action movie for me,” Omari described.

He said the shooting started in the back of the store after a fight broke out between customers.

“People started just shooting each other,” he said.

Omari showed 8News crews the bullet holes scattered in the walls of the K Food Store, and a bullet that is still lodged in a BitCoin machine in the back of the store. Blood is still splattered on the wall.

Omari said he ducked for cover when the shooting started.

“I took to the floor immediately to protect myself.”

Officers wrapped crime scene tape around the building Thursday as Richmond Police and the forensics unit investigated what happened.

Richmond Police have confirmed none of the three shooting victims were employees of the store.

Omari is just thankful he’s alive. “I’m lucky. I’m lucky,” he told 8News Friday.

Another shooting occurred at the K Food Store in 2019, when a 23-year-old Henrico man was fatally shot in an apparent robbery.

As police continue to investigate, anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or Major Crimes Detective G. Sullivan at (804) 646-3929. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app may also be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.