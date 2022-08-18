RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond voters won’t get the chance to take a gamble on a casino this November.

The city’s elections office said it received a new order removing the second casino referendum from the ballot. It’s a move that was expected after the company supporting the project said earlier this month it didn’t support a second vote this year.

The company backing the One Casino and Resort project didn’t support the second vote because of the legal conflict involved with it.

