Caught on camera: Woman hit by a car in Carytown, hunt is on for the driver

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police is investigating a hit-and-run in Carytown that sent a woman to the hospital. Nearby surveillance video captured the shocking moments, showing the woman getting hit by a car and the driver taking off.

The search is on to locate the person behind the wheel. The woman was struck by the vehicle on Saturday, July 3 at 2:18 a.m.

As of Wednesday, she is still recovering from her injuries. She told 8News her foot is broken in two places and she has suffered severe injuries to her ankle and has hip pain.

She recalls the night in happened. She said she was at New York Deli with some friends, enjoying the DJ.

As she was leaving and about to get in her car, she was blindsided.

In the video, you can see her standing beside her parked car.

Then a car runs her over and knocks her to the ground. The driver did not stop and continued driving down Cary Street.

People who witnessed the hit-and-run sprinted over and tried to help the victim.

The incident happened earlier this month but the video was posted online by the victim on social media Tuesday in hopes of finding the person behind the wheel.

The victim is currently wearing a boot on her leg and is on crutches. She is in the process of filing an insurance claim for her medical bills and is hoping the driver will turn themselves in.

The RPD Crash Team is investigating the incident. If you know anything, you are urged to contact Richmond Police Department.