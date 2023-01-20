RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Join Richmond’s Poe Museum for three days of festivities as part of the museum’s 100 year anniversary.

This multi-day event will feature live music, readings, food and entertainment for all ages. The Saturday and Sunday programs will be held in the Poe Museum’s Enchanted Garden on 1914 E. Main Street, while Monday’s special speaker session will take place at the Dominion Energy Center, located at 600 E. Grace Street.

The full weekend schedule can be found on the museum’s website, but get a sneak peek for what the next three days have to offer below.

Saturday, Jan. 21

Start the celebration with music, food, performances, and much more. Come see the usual exhibits at the Poe Museum from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday. Then, special events will begin right at 3 p.m., with an hour of PoeMovies screenings.

After that, a night of special performances begins at 4 p.m. Gothic horror author Sara Crocoll Smith will be the opening speaker, followed by musical and dramatic performances by The Coldharts, Cassidy Snider and the Wranglers and The Embalmers.

The evening is free for museum members. All other guests can buy tickets online now.

Sunday, Jan. 22

For more family-friendly fare, the Sunday celebration will feature activities suitable for kids between 4 and 15 years old. The museum will be open from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by a poetry workshop, live readings, a magic show and a living history performance.

Sunday tickets are also available online now.

Monday, Jan. 23

To wrap up the weekend, join two special guests to discuss how the “master of the macabre” continues to influence writers today.

R.L. Stine, the prolific writer of the “Goosebumps” series, and science fiction writer Nnedi Okorafor, who you may know for her series “Who Fears Death” or her work for Marvel’s “Black Panther” comics, will take the stage at the Dominion Energy Center to offer insights on how Poe’s groundbreaking works.

The event will begin at 7 p.m., and you can purchase your tickets online now.

Additional tickets are available for a Pre-Event Reception in Rhythm Hall at 5:30 p.m., which will include live music, cocktails and pop-up museum exhibits. Guests will also be able to bid on unique items in a silent auction that benefits the Poe Museum.

Virtual Tours

Not able to come in person? You can still join in on the fun and learn a bit of history. Four virtual tours are available on Saturday, Jan. 21. During each themed session, a museum tour guide will walk guests through the museum’s artifacts and the dark history of Poe’s life and Richmond itself.

All sessions will be conducted on Zoom. You will receive a link to your tour after buying your ticket.