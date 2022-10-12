RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 3rd Annual ArborDayRVA 2022 will take place this October, with more than 15 organizations hosting 24 tree-focused events including giveaways and volunteer opportunities.

ArborDayRVA will take place at 20 different location sites from Saturday, Oct. 15 to Sunday, Oct. 23. A full schedule of events can be found online here.

Map of ArborDayRVA event locations

ArborDayRVA is coordinated each year by Reforest Richmond and the Richmond Urban Forestry Division in partnership with over a dozen local environmental groups and community organizations.

The annual event focuses tree planting efforts in previously redlined and flood-prone neighborhoods in an effort to restore tree canopy to communities most at risk of climate change.

This year’s celebration includes a tree giveaway, rain barrel workshop, tree and shrub growing, garden clean-up, invasive species removal, happy hour and more.