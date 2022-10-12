RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 3rd Annual ArborDayRVA 2022 will take place this October, with more than 15 organizations hosting 24 tree-focused events including giveaways and volunteer opportunities.
ArborDayRVA will take place at 20 different location sites from Saturday, Oct. 15 to Sunday, Oct. 23. A full schedule of events can be found online here.
ArborDayRVA is coordinated each year by Reforest Richmond and the Richmond Urban Forestry Division in partnership with over a dozen local environmental groups and community organizations.
The annual event focuses tree planting efforts in previously redlined and flood-prone neighborhoods in an effort to restore tree canopy to communities most at risk of climate change.
This year’s celebration includes a tree giveaway, rain barrel workshop, tree and shrub growing, garden clean-up, invasive species removal, happy hour and more.