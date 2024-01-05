RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts (VMFA) will hold its annual ChinaFest event in early February to celebrate Chinese culture and the upcoming Lunar New Year.

On Saturday, Feb. 3, from 10 a.m. until 4:30 p.m., VMFA will host “ChinaFest: Year of the Dragon” at its location at 200 N Arthur Ashe Boulevard, which is a free event that will explore Chinese culture and celebrate the Lunar New Year.

The event will offer opportunities for attendees to learn about Chinese art and culture through films, artist demonstrations and performances given by multiple dance groups including Yu Dance Arts from Richmond.

There will also be activities and collaborative projects inspired by Chinese art for attendees to make and take home with them.

Registration for the event is not required. For more information, visit VMFA’s event page on Facebook.