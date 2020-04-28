Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with this Taco Trot 5k

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Sports Backers will be hosting a virtual ‘Taco Trot 5k’ on Cinco de Mayo — which conveniently falls on Taco Tuesday this year!

“Run your race as visions of enchiladas, margaritas, and tacos dance through your head and celebrate with a Mexican feast at home,” Sports Backers said.

The cost of the race is $17 and it includes, a t-shirt, Taco Trot race bib and virtual event badge.

After you run or walk the 3.1 miles, you are encouraged to support your favorite local Mexican restaurant. The following restaurants will be serving up a Taco Tuesday feast:

The registration deadline is May 5. Click here to register.