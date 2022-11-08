RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Conquer your shopping list and celebrate the holiday season all November and December long with a full agenda of events at Stony Point Fashion Park.

Highlights of this year’s celebrations will include a Holiday Tree Lighting, the return of the popular Stony Point Ice-Skating Rink, Black Friday shopping, weekend holiday vendors and a family-friendly New Year’s celebration to round out the season.

All events will take place at the Stony Point Fashion Park, located at 9200 Stony Point Parkway in Richmond. All holiday events are listed below:

Holiday Tree Lighting

When: Saturday, Nov. 19, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

What: The big holiday season kick-off will take place at Triangle Park, with ice skating, a snow show, music, and a visit from Santa. There will also be a tree lighting at 6 p.m.

The Salvation Army Angel Tree

When: Every Monday to Friday from Monday, Nov. 7 to Friday, Dec. 2, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

What: Provide groceries and gifts for families in need with the Salvation Army Angel Tree program. Shoppers can “adopt” an angel off the tree at the Salvation Army Distribution Center at Stony Point Fashion Park. Each angel includes a tag with a child’s wish. Shoppers can then buy gifts for the child and return them to the Angel Tree site by Friday, Dec. 2.

Stony Point Ice Rink

When: Every day from Saturday, Nov. 19 to Monday, Jan. 2

What: Enjoy some time on the ice as the Stony Point Fashion Park ice rink returns for another year. The rink is open seven days a week, weather permitting, and hours vary day-to-day. Regular admission is $15 per person for 75 minutes of skating time.

Holiday Theme Ice Skating Nights

When: Every Tuesday from Nov. 29 to Dec. 20, beginning at 6 p.m.

What: Every Tuesday night, the ice rink will be celebrating a special theme, and skaters are encouraged to dress up and take plenty of pictures. This year’s themes are:

• Nov. 29th – 80’s Skate Theme Night

• Dec. 6th – Tie Dye/Neon Theme Night

• Dec. 13th – Prince/Princess/Superhero Skate Theme Night

• Dec. 20th – Ugly Holiday Sweater Skate Theme Night

Pet Photo Contest

When: Tuesday, Nov. 1 to Saturday, Dec. 24

What: Enter a festive photo of your dog for a chance to be a featured photo at Stony Point Fashion Park. Learn more on the Fashion Park website.

Holiday Shopping Event

When: Friday, Nov. 25 to Sunday, Nov. 27, all day.

What: During Black Friday weekend, spend $500 at any of the Fashion Park stores and receive a complimentary pair of cozy earmuffs. Qualifying receipts must total $500 and be from the same day, but can be from multiple stores. Redeem your receipts at the ice rink.

Sip & Shop

When: Black Friday, Friday, Nov. 25 through Sunday, Dec. 18. Every Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and every Sunday from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

What: Shop from an array of local artisans, craft vendors, and businesses. There will also be desserts and alcoholic beverages for you to snack on and sip as you go.

American Red Cross Holiday Blood Drive

When: Friday, Dec. 23rd, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

What: The American Red Cross will be holding a blood drive perfect for any last-minute holiday shoppers. The drive will be located near the Holiday Tree and the Stony Point Ice Rink.

NOON-Year’s Eve

When: Saturday, Dec. 31, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

What: For young kids who can’t quite make it to midnight, why not count down to noon instead? Starting at 11 a.m., Triangle Park will have music, games, and giveaways, and kids will receive bubbles to blow when the clock strikes noon.