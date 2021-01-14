Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Sports Backer’s ‘Solemate Shuffle’ virtual 5k

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Grab your soulmate and sign up for Sports Backer’s ‘Solemate Shuffle 5k’ this Valentine’s Day.

The race is virtual and you can walk or run it, just invite someone to do it with you.

“We are excited to launch the Solemate Shuffle 5k virtual event to celebrate Valentine’s Day in a fun and active way,” Event director for Sports Backers Molly Johnson said. “We’re committed to providing innovative opportunities for physical activity and virtual events like this help us support active living for residents throughout the Richmond region.”

Anyone who signs up will receive Valentine’s Day-themed socks, conversation hearts, a downloadable event bib, and a Valentine from Sports Backers.

After registering, participants will be able to run or walk a 5k (3.1 miles). Don’t forget to post a photo using the hashtag #SolemateShuffle5k and tag @sportsbackers on social media.

Click here to register.