RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This November marks the 10th year of Virginia Cider Week, and it’s the perfect time to visit your favorite brewery or cidery to enjoy a drink.

Virginia Cider Week will run from Friday, Nov. 11 through Sunday, Nov. 20 this year. The week first began in 2012, when the Virginia House of Delegates and State Senate designated the week before Thanksgiving to celebrate Virginia-made hard cider. Cideries across the Commonwealth celebrate the week with festivals, tastings and workshops to show off their unique products.

In Richmond, you can enjoy 10 full days of unique local brews at Bryant’s Dry Cider in Shockoe Bottom. Stop by to taste their popular Unicorn Fuel rose cider or seasonal Punkin Spice pumpkin pie flavor, among other selections.

Bryant’s Dry Cider is located at 2114 E. Main Street in Richmond and is open every day of the week. Hours are 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday, 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.