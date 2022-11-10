RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Virginia War Memorial will be celebrating Virginia’s veterans and active military members this Veterans Day with a special morning ceremony.

The 66th annual Commonwealth’s Veterans Day Ceremony will be held at the Virginia War Memorial from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11. Due to expected rain, the event will be held indoors and the public can watch an event livestream on the Virginia War Memorial website and Facebook page.

The ceremony will honor Virginia’s men and women who have served and who are currently serving in the United States military. The event will include guest speakers and patriotic music.

The winners of the Virginia War Memorial’s Veterans Day Student Essay Contest will also be announced during the ceremony. This year’s contest asked Virginia middle and high school students to write about a Virginian who served during the Vietnam War and inspires them.