RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — This Friday is the fifth night of Kwanzaa, and your chance to celebrate with the Elegba Folklore Society at the Capital City Kwanzaa Festival.

The festival will be from 5 to 10 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30, at the Greater Richmond Convention Center exhibit hall B. The entrance is at the intersection of 5th Street and Marshall Street.

There will be performances, workshops, children’s activities, a candle-lighting ceremony, an African market and food. According to the Elegba Folklore Society, there will also be thanksgiving, growth and a cultural affirmation of values.

You can buy tickets in advance or at the door. Tickets are $6 in advance and $7 at the door for adults. Discounted rates are available for students, seniors and groups of over 10. Children 12 years old and under can get into the event for free.

Capital City Kwanzaa is the largest Kwanzaa celebration in Virginia — and therefore, one of the largest on the East Coast — according to the Elegba Folklore Society. The society’s first Richmond Kwanzaa festival was held in 1990.

For more information about the event or to book your tickets, visit the Elegba Folklore Society online.