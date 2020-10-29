Celebration of life held for college student killed in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A socially-distant vigil was held for a Richmond homicide victim Wednesday night on the campus where he attended college.

The life of Ricky G. Seldon, a Bryant and Stratton College student, was celebrated at the school’s Richmond campus more than two weeks after he was found shot to death in the 100 block of Erich Road.

Ricky G. Seldon

Christine Fuselier, Dean of Instruction at Bryant and Stratton College, says Seldon was on the right path forward.

“Hurt, frustrated, angry and sad,” said Fuselier about her feelings toward the Oct. 11 shooting. “He was getting his business degree and he wanted to own his own business and he was very interested in doing something to help the community.”

Fuselier adds that Seldon was a man destined for greatness and his life was cut short by a senseless crime.

“He talked about how he struggled a little bit and then he was trying to be an inspiration to other men and he was really on the right trajectory,” she said.

Police continue to search for Seldon’s dark gray 2009 Infiniti QX56, which was reported stolen. The Virginia license plate is JCF8VR.

No suspect information has been made available by police.

Additional information can be reported to Richmond detectives at (804) 646-3927 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

LATEST HEADLINES: