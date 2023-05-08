RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A cement truck driver has been charged with attempted murder after police say he refused to stop for police, ramming two cruisers.

Giovanni Roggiero II, 31, has been charged with attempted murder and disregarding an order to stop.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Richmond Police said in a statement that they began chasing Roggiero as he was driving his cement truck “in a reckless manner” on Thompson and Broad streets.

“The officer witnessed the cement truck cutting off vehicles, recklessly switching lanes and driving into oncoming traffic,” they wrote.

Police said that after they started their lights and sirens, Roggiero stopped his cement truck and attempted to back into a police cruiser. Then, he took off into Henrico County.

The chase ended in a crash at Deane and Rodney Roads, where Roggiero rammed two police cruisers and came to a stop. After the vehicle was stopped, police fired on Roggiero, leaving him with life-threatening injuries.

No officers were injured in the incident.