RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The 32nd annual Valor Awards were held at the Greater Richmond Convention Center to celebrate the courageous acts of first responders in the Richmond region.

The event was hosted by the 100 Club RVA as part of the non-profit’s mission to support law enforcement and their families, firefighters and emergency services.

The event began at 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1, and acknowledged the community’s appreciation for these men and women, and their families.

(Photo: Howard Williams, 8News) (Photo: Howard Williams, 8News)

“It feels amazing — an event like this — to have it, to honor some of the recipients here … I think it’s well appreciated,” said Richmond police officer Junius Thorpe. “We go out and do the job every day [and] it’s nice to get a pat on the back for some of the daily things.”

Honorees are nominated by local Fire & EMS and Police chiefs based on certain criteria. This year 22 honorees were recognized from counties including Chesterfield, Goochland, Henrico and Richmond.