RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia lawmakers are facing mounting calls from residents to get a Richmond man released from captivity.

On October 7th, Hamas led a deadly raid into Israel which killed hundreds of people and held hundreds of others hostage. One of those hostages was Hersh Goldberg-Polin of Richmond, who is still being held captive.

Neighbors, friends and loved ones of Hersh gathered at Keneseth Beth Israel in Richmond’s West End on Monday afternoon. Dozens of people lined the sanctuary and held up a banner. Together they sang, chanted “bring them home” and prayed for peace.

“Hersh is also our hero. He did not just get abducted, he was saving people’s lives while doing so,” said Rabbi Elisha Paul, head of RTA Richmond Hebrew Day School.”

101 days later, the local Jewish community came together to raise awareness about those who are still believed to be in captivity. They’re also demanding Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner to do more to help get them released.

“Until every single hostage is brought home, we will not rest,” Paul said.

Drew Alexander, who’s son grew up with Hersh, said he was injured in captivity and needs serious medical attention.

“I can say that this is not in any parent’s thought their child will end up in a pickup truck missing half an arm with nothing but a self-administered improvised tourniquet standing between them and oblivion,” he said. “Hersh is not my son, but does that matter? It does not matter. The hostages are all our children. Bring them home now.”

Roberta Sachs, a family friend of Hersh, said she wants to make sure his life is not forgotten.

“They have always cared about humanity and now they’re in the midst of their own crisis. So, we just want you to feel our love,” she said.

