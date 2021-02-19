Central Virginians could be waking up to more ice Friday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – Another batch hit of freezing rain hit parts of Central Virginia overnight leaving drivers with a potentially messy Friday morning commute.

Early Friday morning, 8News crews spotted weighed down trees and iced power lines near Byrd Park in Richmond.

The Virginia Department of Transportation has crews monitoring for black ice and said they will treat slick spots with salt and sand.

They’re urging drivers to use extra caution, especially on areas that freeze first like ramps, bridges and overpasses.

Once crews take care of slick spots from Thursday’s storm, clean-up efforts from this past weekend’s storm will continue.

Debris will removed from roads in the coming weeks, and crews will work to patch potholes left behind after winter weather.