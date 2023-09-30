RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two people were injured after a five-vehicle chain reaction crash occurred on Interstate 95 North in Richmond’s Southside on Friday.

At about 5:49 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29, on I-95 North, just before the exit onto Maury Street, State Police said officers responded to a chain reaction crash involving five vehicles.

Police said two people were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Drivers in the area saw major delays throughout the evening due to a closure of much of I-95 North in Richmond.

State Police said the crash remains under investigation.