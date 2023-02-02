RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond fire crews battled an apartment fire on Chamberlayne Avenue Thursday morning that displaced 8 residents.

According to the Richmond Fire Department, crews responded to a reported apartment fire at 4914 Chamberlayne Avenue at 11:44 a.m. They arrived on scene to find heavy smoke and flames emerging from the white duplex.

All eight occupants — four adults and four children — were able to safely escape the building, and the fire was extinguished by 12:15 p.m.

Investigators are now working to determine the cause of the fire.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.