RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Big changes are coming for the Richmond Flying Squirrels after Richmond City Council approved $3.5 million to go towards stadium renovations.

After almost a year of discussions, City Council voted Monday night to make the necessary repairs. The improvement funding is coming from the Capital Maintenance Reserve.

Improvements will include the construction of a batting and pitching tunnel, renovated home and visitor locker rooms and structural repairs to the concrete roof support system. According to Richmond Flying Squirrels CEO Todd “Parney” Parnell, the repairs were ordered by Major League Baseball to address standards that all Minor League ballparks are subject to.

The Diamond: Richmond Flying Squirrels baseball stadium

Crews have until April 7 — the opening day for the Squirrels — to get the repairs done.

