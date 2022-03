RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Shamrock The Block, the Richmond festival inspired by St. Patrick’s Day, has been postponed until March 26.

The event takes place on Arthur Ashe Boulevard in the Scott’s Addition neighborhood.

Saturday’s weather conditions are expected to cause impacts on the festival and the company behind the festivities is attributing the main worry as potential 17-35 mph winds.

The decision has been made in conjunction with city officials to reschedule the event for later this month.