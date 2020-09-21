Changes coming to virtual learning at Richmond Public Schools

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras will propose a number of new small adjustments intended to make virtual learning easier for students and families.

Kamras is taking the feedback from all school levels into consideration.

While the changes he’s proposing may be small they could impact how the school day will look. Elementary and middle school days are going to get shorter.

At the high school level, some students who work afternoon jobs are not able to do so with the current schedule, so the superintendent is proposing the last two periods of the day to be individualized work so students can focus on afternoon jobs and finish their work later in the evening.

Changes are also coming to RPS meal pick-up sites. Families who don’t have masks will now be given one and there will be contactless pickup options available.

The school board meets tonight at 6 p.m. Stay with us for updates.