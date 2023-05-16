RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man who was charged with strangulation and aggravated assault has had his charges dismissed.

Ladell Holmes, 23, had previously been charged with strangulation, aggravated assault and attempted murder in connection with an incident that had occurred in Shockoe Bottom in March.

According to Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin, the charges against Holmes were dropped due to “evidentiary issues.” The Virginia Judiciary Database shows the charges were dropped during a hearing on May 5 in Richmond Circuit Court.

The incident in question occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 26, when officers with the Richmond Police Department were called to the 00 block of North 19th Street. Upon their arrival, they found an injured woman who — according to police — had been assaulted by an unknown man in an alley off of North 19th Street.

“During the course of the investigation, detectives received important tips from the public and, thanks to that information, have determined the suspect is Holmes,” said James Mercante, a Richmond Police spokesperson in April.

Sgt. Anthony Catoggio with the department also said surveillance cameras nearby caught the assault on video.

“The victim was walking down the alley and you just see the suspect come out from the shadows and just come up behind her, and I mean before she even knew what was going on the suspect was on top of her,” Catoggio said.

McEachin did elaborate further on the “evidentiary issues” of the case. However, when asked if the videos were considered conclusive, she said, “No, they were not.” When asked for further clarification, McEachin said she was unable to comment any further.

This is a developing story, check back with 8News for updates.