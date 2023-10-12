RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The owner of On Demand Towing who was arrested last month for allegedly illegal business practices had his charges dismissed in court on Thursday, Oct. 12.

Andre Crawley was facing 10 charges including two counts of forgery, two counts of uttering, two counts of falsifying a public record, two counts of perjury in DMV matters, one count of falsifying an application for a certificate of title, and one count of misdemeanor fraudulent conversion.

All of the charges were dismissed during a preliminary hearing in Richmond City General District Court on Thursday morning.

“The charges were nolle prossed by the Commonwealth because further investigation needs to take place,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Collette McEachin.

Crawley’s ex-wife, Sherral Crawley, is the owner of another local towing company –No Limit Towing and Recover. In August, her business was also searched after a nearly year-long investigation into allegedly fraudulent activity. She is currently on house arrest, facing 16 felony indictments for charges related to the grand larceny of vehicles.

Not long after a warrant was served at No Limit Towing, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) was alerted of similar complaints against On Demand Towing.

“On Demand Towing came in onto our radar based on a complaint of a stolen vehicle that actually initiated with No Limit Towing and was later then found to have been sold by On Demand Towing,” DMV Senior Special Agent Robert Williams told 8News in September.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of On Demand Towing or No Limit Towing is asked to contact the Richmond Police Department.