Charlottesville man arrested for deadly Richmond shooting

Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Over a month after a man was shot and killed inside of a home on N. 26th Street in Richmond, police have arrested and charged a Charlottesville man with murder.

The suspect, 31-year-old Quentin Gray is being held in Charlottesville. According to the Richmond Police Department, he has been charged with murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police were called to the 22000 block of 26th Street for a reported shooting on March 1. There they found the Corey Holmes, a man in his 30s, found suffering from a gunshot wound. He was declared dead at the crime scene.

