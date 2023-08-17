RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department is investigating the cause of a fire at a building next to the Hippodrome Theater.

The fire department was called to respond to the building, located in the 500 block of North 2nd Street in Jackson Ward, just after 6 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 17.

The fire ravaged the inside of the building, leaving behind a charred husk. In addition to the inside, the windows, roof and door of the building all appear to have been destroyed.

The owner of the building, Shane Roberts-Thomas, said it was being used for storage for The Deuce, a restaurant located a few doors down. Roberts-Thomas also owns Southern-Kitchen Restaurant just down the block.

8News crews at the scene report there were no known injuries reported as a result of the blaze.

This is a breaking news story, stay with 8News for updates.