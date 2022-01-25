CHECK IT OUT: Monument Avenue 10k finisher medal unveiled

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Monument Avenue 10k is back and the race swag has been unveiled.

Sports Backers unveiled the 10k finisher medal design Tuesday morning. Upon completion of the 6.2 mile race, the medal will join a 10k participation T-shirt that was unveiled in the beginning of January as swag that race participants can proudly show off with glory.

Hamilton Glass is the Richmond-based artist, designer, and creator behind this year’s shirt design. Glass is one of many artists behind “Mending Walls RVA,” a public art project that brings together artists from different cultures and backgrounds to create murals that address where we are now in society and how we can move forward through understanding and collaboration.

Sports Backers said this year’s finisher medal, “celebrated the vibrant colors of spring along the 10k course, and features elements of the 10k participant shirt” designed by Glass. Glass has created over 50 murals and art installations throughout Richmond.

Monument Ave 10k date

Monument Ave 10k medal unveiling

Monument Ave 10k medal

Monument Ave 10k medal unveiling

Monument Ave 10k medal unveiling

Shirt Design Photo Courtesy of Sports Backers

This year marks the 23rd running of the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k. The race returns to Monument Ave. in its traditional format Saturday, April 23 for the first time since 2019.

The 2020 and 2021 events took place in hybrid formats on multiple courses over several days.

Organizers said the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k has become one of the largest 10k road races in America, with over 525,000 participants taking part since it was established in 2000.

Registration for the Monument Avenue 10k is open. The current entry fee is $45 per adult, and prices are set to increase as race day draws nearer.