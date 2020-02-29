Check out the plan for historic Evergreen Cemetery’s restoration

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Enrichmond Foundation unveiled its plan to restore the Evergreen Cemetery– a historic African-American cemetery located in Richmond’s East End — Saturday morning.

“We’re extremely thankful for the many individuals who contributed to this master plan for Evergreen Cemetery over the past two years,” Enrichmond Executive Director John Sydnor said.

Maggie Walker’s grave-site (Photo: Enrichmond Foundation)

Enrichmond created a unique Executive Planning and Review Team (ExPRT), comprised of engaged residents and stakeholders. The mission of the master plan is to celebrate African American culture and spiritual experiences. The restoration of the historic cemetery will allow residents to learn about those buried there.

The ExPRT team created eight categories of strategies that provide a framework for future decisions:

Restore: Restore + Protect Gravesites / Cultural

Resources Celebrate: Celebrate + Honor African American

Legacy of Richmond Sustainability: Protect + Enhance Natural

Features for Long-Term Sustainability Reverence: Maintain Sacred Reverence of

Historic Evergreen Cemetery Community: Community Stewardship

(Connection, Visitor Experience, Education) Critical: Life Safety Stabilization

The above strategies equate to a total of $18,646,904 in potential restoration costs, Enrichmond outlined in their plan.

Read the full master plan here.