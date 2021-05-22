Check to see if your job is one of the lowest-paying jobs in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Stacker collected information on the lowest-paying jobs in Richmond, VA, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2020. Job descriptions are from O*NET.

In Richmond, the annual mean wage is $55,630 or 1.2% lower than national mean of $56,310, while the lowest-paying occupation makes $20,340. Read on to see which jobs make the list.

Oksana Shufrych // Shutterstock

#50. Recreation workers

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $29,810

– #207 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,260



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,960

– Employment: 325,640

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rocky Mount, NC ($20,040)

— Lake Charles, LA ($20,300)

— Monroe, LA ($21,000)

– Job description: Conduct recreation activities with groups in public, private, or volunteer agencies or recreation facilities. Organize and promote activities, such as arts and crafts, sports, games, music, dramatics, social recreation, camping, and hobbies, taking into account the needs and interests of individual members.

Canva



#49. Tire repairers and changers

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $29,730

– #109 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,790

– Employment: 98,560

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($20,890)

— Terre Haute, IN ($21,540)

— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($22,830)

– Job description: Repair and replace tires.

David Corby // Wikimedia Commons

#48. Veterinary assistants and laboratory animal caretakers

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $29,580

– #149 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 560



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,980

– Employment: 98,810

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Johnstown, PA ($19,580)

— Tyler, TX ($20,460)

— Cleveland, TN ($20,690)

– Job description: Feed, water, and examine pets and other nonfarm animals for signs of illness, disease, or injury in laboratories and animal hospitals and clinics. Clean and disinfect cages and work areas, and sterilize laboratory and surgical equipment. May provide routine postoperative care, administer medication orally or topically, or prepare samples for laboratory examination under the supervision of veterinary or laboratory animal technologists or technicians, veterinarians, or scientists.

Education Images // Getty Images

#47. Substitute teachers, short-term

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $29,520

– #123 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,050



National

– Annual mean salary: $36,090

– Employment: 512,030

– Entry-level education requirements: Bachelor’s degree

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Daphne-Fairhope-Foley, AL ($17,360)

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,470)

— Huntsville, AL ($17,470)

– Job description: Teach students on a short-term basis as a temporary replacement for a regular classroom teacher, typically using the regular teacher’s lesson plan.

#46. Tailors, dressmakers, and custom sewers

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $29,470

– #13 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $36,040

– Employment: 20,860

– Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Tallahassee, FL ($20,830)

— Dayton, OH ($21,790)

— Greensboro-High Point, NC ($23,880)

– Job description: Design, make, alter, repair, or fit garments.

paul rushton // Shutterstock

#45. Parking enforcement workers

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $29,440

– #3 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $44,870

– Employment: 7,560

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— El Paso, TX ($25,790)

— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($27,220)

— Richmond, VA ($29,440)

– Job description: Patrol assigned area, such as public parking lot or city streets to issue tickets to overtime parking violators and illegally parked vehicles.

Skeeze // pixabay

#44. Sawing machine setters, operators, and tenders, wood

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $29,370

– #29 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 240



National

– Annual mean salary: $33,290

– Employment: 48,400

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— El Paso, TX ($17,700)

— Dothan, AL ($22,000)

— Austin-Round Rock, TX ($22,360)

– Job description: Set up, operate, or tend wood sawing machines. May operate computer numerically controlled (CNC) equipment. Includes lead sawyers.

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#43. Retail salespersons

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $29,350

– #186 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 16,820



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,940

– Employment: 3,659,670

– Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Albany, GA ($22,740)

— Hinesville, GA ($23,640)

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($23,660)

– Job description: Sell merchandise, such as furniture, motor vehicles, appliances, or apparel to consumers.

Crew // Wikimedia Commons

#42. Bartenders

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $29,290

– #269 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,270



National

– Annual mean salary: $28,910

– Employment: 486,720

– Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Gadsden, AL ($17,930)

— Decatur, AL ($17,950)

— Warner Robins, GA ($18,150)

– Job description: Mix and serve drinks to patrons, directly or through waitstaff.

Canva

#41. Cooks, institution and cafeteria

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $29,090

– #195 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,230



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,940

– Employment: 387,300

– Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Montgomery, AL ($19,990)

— Dothan, AL ($20,340)

— Decatur, AL ($20,520)

– Job description: Prepare and cook large quantities of food for institutions, such as schools, hospitals, or cafeterias.

Vasin Lee // Shutterstock

#40. Residential advisors

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $28,860

– #69 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 630



National

– Annual mean salary: $33,430

– Employment: 102,450

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Gadsden, AL ($20,950)

— Jonesboro, AR ($20,980)

— Amarillo, TX ($21,360)

– Job description: Coordinate activities in resident facilities in secondary school and college dormitories, group homes, or similar establishments. Order supplies and determine need for maintenance, repairs, and furnishings. May maintain household records and assign rooms. May assist residents with problem-solving or refer them to counseling resources.

Canva

#39. Orderlies

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $28,790

– #45 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 250



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,780

– Employment: 43,570

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Greenville-Anderson-Mauldin, SC ($22,440)

— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($22,810)

— Jackson, MS ($22,850)

– Job description: Transport patients to areas such as operating rooms or x-ray rooms using wheelchairs, stretchers, or moveable beds. May maintain stocks of supplies or clean and transport equipment. Psychiatric orderlies are included in Psychiatric Aides.

Sean Rayford // Getty Images

#38. Security guards

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $28,510

– #61 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,730



National

– Annual mean salary: $34,360

– Employment: 1,054,400

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Columbus, IN ($22,600)

— Hammond, LA ($22,690)

— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($22,760)

– Job description: Guard, patrol, or monitor premises to prevent theft, violence, or infractions of rules. May operate x-ray and metal detector equipment.

Picsfive // Shutterstock

#37. Food cooking machine operators and tenders

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $28,430

– #10 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $34,180

– Employment: 26,530

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— El Paso, TX ($20,140)

— Florence, SC ($23,290)

— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($24,380)

– Job description: Operate or tend cooking equipment, such as steam cooking vats, deep fry cookers, pressure cookers, kettles, and boilers, to prepare food products.

Flamingo Images // Shutterstock

#36. Concierges

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $28,230

– #16 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $35,310

– Employment: 36,800

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Billings, MT ($22,350)

— Oklahoma City, OK ($24,580)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($25,250)

– Job description: Assist patrons at hotel, apartment, or office building with personal services. May take messages; arrange or give advice on transportation, business services, or entertainment; or monitor guest requests for housekeeping and maintenance.

Canva

#35. Dietetic technicians

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $27,700

– #24 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $32,920

– Employment: 26,430

– Entry-level education requirements: Associate’s degree

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Jackson, TN ($19,350)

— Augusta-Richmond County, GA-SC ($21,080)

— Wichita Falls, TX ($21,330)

– Job description: Assist in the provision of food service and nutritional programs, under the supervision of a dietitian. May plan and produce meals based on established guidelines, teach principles of food and nutrition, or counsel individuals.

The Boston Globe // Getty Images

#34. Stockers and order fillers

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $27,680

– #90 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 13,710



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,010

– Employment: 2,210,960

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Fond du Lac, WI ($23,990)

— Monroe, LA ($24,240)

— Florence, SC ($24,420)

– Job description: Receive, store, and issue merchandise, materials, equipment, and other items from stockroom, warehouse, or storage yard to fill shelves, racks, tables, or customers’ orders. May operate power equipment to fill orders. May mark prices on merchandise and set up sales displays.

Canva

#33. Farmworkers, farm, ranch, and aquacultural animals

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $27,530

– #26 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,060

– Employment: 36,820

– Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Goldsboro, NC ($20,690)

— Lynchburg, VA ($22,130)

— Tulsa, OK ($22,450)

– Job description: Attend to live farm, ranch, open range or aquacultural animals that may include cattle, sheep, swine, goats, horses and other equines, poultry, rabbits, finfish, shellfish, and bees. Attend to animals produced for animal products, such as meat, fur, skins, feathers, eggs, milk, and honey. Duties may include feeding, watering, herding, grazing, milking, castrating, branding, de-beaking, weighing, catching, and loading animals. May maintain records on animals; examine animals to detect diseases and injuries; assist in birth deliveries; and administer medications, vaccinations, or insecticides as appropriate. May clean and maintain animal housing areas. Includes workers who shear wool from sheep and collect eggs in hatcheries.

Canva

#32. Grinding and polishing workers, hand

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $27,240

– #5 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $34,380

– Employment: 24,050

– Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Youngstown-Warren-Boardman, OH-PA ($25,950)

— Erie, PA ($26,530)

— Racine, WI ($26,720)

– Job description: Grind, sand, or polish, using hand tools or hand-held power tools, a variety of metal, wood, stone, clay, plastic, or glass objects. Includes chippers, buffers, and finishers.

Jorge Royan // Wikimedia Commons

#31. Cooks, restaurant

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $26,970

– #164 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,020



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,530

– Employment: 1,109,650

– Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($20,590)

— Laredo, TX ($21,000)

— Gadsden, AL ($21,540)

– Job description: Prepare, season, and cook dishes such as soups, meats, vegetables, or desserts in restaurants. May order supplies, keep records and accounts, price items on menu, or plan menu.

Paul.J.West // Shutterstock

#30. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $26,500

– #148 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,360



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,630

– Employment: 1,272,840

– Entry-level education requirements: Some college, no degree

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Alexandria, LA ($17,810)

— Gadsden, AL ($18,110)

— Hammond, LA ($18,740)

– Job description: Assist a preschool, elementary, middle, or secondary school teacher with instructional duties. Serve in a position for which a teacher has primary responsibility for the design and implementation of educational programs and services.

Martin Smith // Shutterstock

#29. Parking attendants

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $25,510

– #82 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 600



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,910

– Employment: 123,790

– Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Lake Charles, LA ($19,840)

— Huntsville, AL ($19,910)

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($20,000)

– Job description: Park vehicles or issue tickets for customers in a parking lot or garage. May park or tend vehicles in environments such as a car dealership or rental car facility. May collect fee.

Pressmaster // Shutterstock

#28. Baggage porters and bellhops

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $25,460

– #34 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,060

– Employment: 28,440

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Greensboro-High Point, NC ($19,580)

— Charleston-North Charleston, SC ($19,920)

— Baton Rouge, LA ($19,940)

– Job description: Handle baggage for travelers at transportation terminals or for guests at hotels or similar establishments.

viviandnguyen_ // Flickr

#27. Packers and packagers, hand

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $25,300

– #102 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,400



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,270

– Employment: 599,270

– Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Wichita Falls, TX ($18,740)

— Casper, WY ($19,850)

— Johnstown, PA ($19,920)

– Job description: Pack or package by hand a wide variety of products and materials.

Unsplash

#26. Floral designers

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $25,200

– #15 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60



National

– Annual mean salary: $30,670

– Employment: 36,810

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Oshkosh-Neenah, WI ($19,290)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($21,560)

— Kingsport-Bristol-Bristol, TN-VA ($22,530)

– Job description: Design, cut, and arrange live, dried, or artificial flowers and foliage.

Rawpixel.com // Shutterstock

#25. Maids and housekeeping cleaners

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $25,160

– #200 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,890



National

– Annual mean salary: $28,010

– Employment: 795,590

– Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($18,460)

— Valdosta, GA ($18,730)

— Alexandria, LA ($19,070)

– Job description: Perform any combination of light cleaning duties to maintain private households or commercial establishments, such as hotels and hospitals, in a clean and orderly manner. Duties may include making beds, replenishing linens, cleaning rooms and halls, and vacuuming.

Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#24. Waiters and waitresses

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $25,020

– #216 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 7,720



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,470

– Employment: 1,944,240

– Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Brownsville-Harlingen, TX ($17,980)

— Decatur, AL ($17,980)

— Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($18,060)

– Job description: Take orders and serve food and beverages to patrons at tables in dining establishment.

Nejron Photo // Shutterstock

#23. Cleaners of vehicles and equipment

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $24,820

– #67 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 990



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,400

– Employment: 341,660

– Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Florence-Muscle Shoals, AL ($20,280)

— Albany, GA ($20,850)

— Dalton, GA ($20,890)

– Job description: Wash or otherwise clean vehicles, machinery, and other equipment. Use such materials as water, cleaning agents, brushes, cloths, and hoses.

Unsplash

#22. Janitors and cleaners, except maids and housekeeping cleaners

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $24,760

– #54 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 8,770



National

– Annual mean salary: $31,410

– Employment: 1,990,510

– Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($21,200)

— Sumter, SC ($21,400)

— Dothan, AL ($21,670)

– Job description: Keep buildings in clean and orderly condition. Perform heavy cleaning duties, such as cleaning floors, shampooing rugs, washing walls and glass, and removing rubbish. Duties may include tending furnace and boiler, performing routine maintenance activities, notifying management of need for repairs, and cleaning snow or debris from sidewalk.

Dmitry Kalinovsky // Shutterstock

#21. Laundry and dry-cleaning workers

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $24,670

– #157 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 640



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,600

– Employment: 179,890

– Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hattiesburg, MS ($18,060)

— Warner Robins, GA ($18,580)

— Rome, GA ($19,050)

– Job description: Operate or tend washing or dry-cleaning machines to wash or dry-clean industrial or household articles, such as cloth garments, suede, leather, furs, blankets, draperies, linens, rugs, and carpets. Includes spotters and dyers of these articles.

Canva

#20. Food preparation workers

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $24,580

– #157 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,510



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,820

– Employment: 793,590

– Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hammond, LA ($18,290)

— Morristown, TN ($18,550)

— Monroe, LA ($19,010)

– Job description: Perform a variety of food preparation duties other than cooking, such as preparing cold foods and shellfish, slicing meat, and brewing coffee or tea.

Gabriel Georgescu // Shutterstock

#19. Hotel, motel, and resort desk clerks

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $24,520

– #188 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 490



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,900

– Employment: 222,550

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($18,020)

— Dalton, GA ($18,450)

— Monroe, LA ($18,500)

– Job description: Accommodate hotel, motel, and resort patrons by registering and assigning rooms to guests, issuing room keys or cards, transmitting and receiving messages, keeping records of occupied rooms and guests’ accounts, making and confirming reservations, and presenting statements to and collecting payments from departing guests.

Canva

#18. Pharmacy aides

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $24,390

– #24 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $32,250

– Employment: 38,900

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($20,300)

— Shreveport-Bossier City, LA ($21,220)

— Grand Island, NE ($21,360)

– Job description: Record drugs delivered to the pharmacy, store incoming merchandise, and inform the supervisor of stock needs. May operate a cash register and accept prescriptions for filling.

Finist4 // Shutterstock

#17. Manicurists and pedicurists

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $24,100

– #27 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 390



National

– Annual mean salary: $29,010

– Employment: 73,010

– Entry-level education requirements: Postsecondary nondegree award

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— York-Hanover, PA ($18,440)

— Fort Wayne, IN ($18,880)

— Akron, OH ($19,540)

– Job description: Clean and shape customers’ fingernails and toenails. May polish or decorate nails.

Pressmaster // Shutterstock

#16. Animal caretakers

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $23,970

– #78 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 760



National

– Annual mean salary: $28,380

– Employment: 193,660

– Entry-level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Morristown, TN ($18,810)

— Greenville, NC ($20,320)

— Twin Falls, ID ($20,580)

– Job description: Feed, water, groom, bathe, exercise, or otherwise provide care to promote and maintain the well-being of pets and other animals that are not raised for consumption, such as dogs, cats, race horses, ornamental fish or birds, zoo animals, and mice. Work in settings such as kennels, animal shelters, zoos, circuses, and aquariums. May keep records of feedings, treatments, and animals received or discharged. May clean, disinfect, and repair cages, pens, or fish tanks.

VGstockstudio // Shutterstock

#15. Food servers, nonrestaurant

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $23,720

– #106 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,450



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,460

– Employment: 254,650

– Entry-level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($18,460)

— Enid, OK ($18,780)

— Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($18,960)

– Job description: Serve food to individuals outside of a restaurant environment, such as in hotel rooms, hospital rooms, residential care facilities, or cars.

Jason Person // Shutterstock

#14. Cooks, short order

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $23,580

– #64 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 930



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,030

– Employment: 123,350

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Laredo, TX ($18,660)

— Gainesville, GA ($18,740)

— Mobile, AL ($18,820)

– Job description: Prepare and cook to order a variety of foods that require only a short preparation time. May take orders from customers and serve patrons at counters or tables.

Dean Drobot // Shutterstock

#13. Cashiers

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $23,030

– #119 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 17,960



National

– Annual mean salary: $25,710

– Employment: 3,333,100

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Hattiesburg, MS ($19,530)

— Monroe, LA ($19,780)

— Albany, GA ($20,320)

– Job description: Receive and disburse money in establishments other than financial institutions. May use electronic scanners, cash registers, or related equipment. May process credit or debit card transactions and validate checks.

Dragon Images // Shutterstock

#12. Hosts and hostesses, restaurant, lounge, and coffee shop

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $22,560

– #200 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,160



National

– Annual mean salary: $24,800

– Employment: 316,700

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Decatur, AL ($17,940)

— Gadsden, AL ($18,150)

— New Bern, NC ($18,190)

– Job description: Welcome patrons, seat them at tables or in lounge, and help ensure quality of facilities and service.

Canva

#11. Automotive and watercraft service attendants

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $22,300

– #7 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 410



National

– Annual mean salary: $28,150

– Employment: 112,750

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Valdosta, GA ($21,570)

— Chambersburg-Waynesboro, PA ($21,740)

— La Crosse-Onalaska, WI-MN ($21,950)

– Job description: Service automobiles, buses, trucks, boats, and other automotive or marine vehicles with fuel, lubricants, and accessories. Collect payment for services and supplies. May lubricate vehicle, change motor oil, refill antifreeze, or replace lights or other accessories, such as windshield wiper blades or fan belts. May repair or replace tires.

Canva

#10. Shampooers

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $22,160

– #7 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 80



National

– Annual mean salary: $24,320

– Employment: 8,310

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Reading, PA ($18,650)

— Pittsburgh, PA ($19,650)

— North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton, FL ($19,650)

– Job description: Shampoo and rinse customers’ hair.

Krakenimages.com // Shutterstock

#9. Childcare workers

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $21,970

– #92 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,940



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,790

– Employment: 494,360

– Entry level education requirements: High school diploma or equivalent

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Rome, GA ($17,330)

— Dothan, AL ($18,370)

— Warner Robins, GA ($18,440)

– Job description: Attend to children at schools, businesses, private households, and childcare institutions. Perform a variety of tasks, such as dressing, feeding, bathing, and overseeing play.

Pxhere

#8. Fast food and counter workers

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $21,960

– #167 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 14,230



National

– Annual mean salary: $24,540

– Employment: 3,450,120

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Dothan, AL ($18,690)

— Mobile, AL ($18,750)

— Montgomery, AL ($18,780)

– Job description: Perform duties such as taking orders and serving food and beverages. Serve customers at counter or from a steam table. May take payment. May prepare food and beverages.

Daniel Lee // Flickr

#7. Cooks, fast food

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $21,730

– #121 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,090



National

– Annual mean salary: $24,300

– Employment: 544,420

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Altoona, PA ($17,660)

— Johnson City, TN ($17,700)

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,900)

– Job description: Prepare and cook food in a fast food restaurant with a limited menu. Duties of these cooks are limited to preparation of a few basic items and normally involve operating large-volume single-purpose cooking equipment.

Ryan Everton // Unsplash

#6. Dishwashers

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $21,610

– #100 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,700



National

– Annual mean salary: $25,600

– Employment: 395,660

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Anniston-Oxford-Jacksonville, AL ($17,490)

— Fond du Lac, WI ($18,400)

— Muncie, IN ($18,550)

– Job description: Clean dishes, kitchen, food preparation equipment, or utensils.

aboutsung // Shutterstock

#5. Dining room and cafeteria attendants and bartender helpers

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $21,470

– #116 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 660



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,300

– Employment: 374,940

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Monroe, LA ($18,090)

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,100)

— McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($18,240)

– Job description: Facilitate food service. Clean tables; remove dirty dishes; replace soiled table linens; set tables; replenish supply of clean linens, silverware, glassware, and dishes; supply service bar with food; and serve items such as water, condiments, and coffee to patrons.

Pixabay

#4. Lifeguards, ski patrol, and other recreational protective service workers

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $21,370

– #48 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 720



National

– Annual mean salary: $27,050

– Employment: 113,150

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Montgomery, AL ($17,440)

— Athens-Clarke County, GA ($17,790)

— Sheboygan, WI ($17,940)

– Job description: Monitor recreational areas, such as pools, beaches, or ski slopes, to provide assistance and protection to participants.

Pexels

#3. Ushers, lobby attendants, and ticket takers

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $21,260

– #33 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,390

– Employment: 95,600

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Tulsa, OK ($18,650)

— Appleton, WI ($18,760)

— Myrtle Beach-Conway-North Myrtle Beach, SC-NC ($18,930)

– Job description: Assist patrons at entertainment events by performing duties, such as collecting admission tickets and passes from patrons, assisting in finding seats, searching for lost articles, and helping patrons locate such facilities as restrooms and telephones.

Canva

#2. Pressers, textile, garment, and related materials

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $20,500

– #5 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140



National

– Annual mean salary: $26,050

– Employment: 31,980

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Raleigh, NC ($18,320)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($19,670)

— Memphis, TN-MS-AR ($19,930)

– Job description: Press or shape articles by hand or machine.

Unsplash

#1. Amusement and recreation attendants

Richmond, VA

– Annual mean salary: $20,340

– #45 lowest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,060



National

– Annual mean salary: $25,610

– Employment: 248,190

– Entry level education requirements: No formal educational credential

– Metros with lowest average pay:

— Houma-Thibodaux, LA ($18,040)

— Lynchburg, VA ($18,600)

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($18,650)

– Job description: Perform a variety of attending duties at amusement or recreation facility. May schedule use of recreation facilities, maintain and provide equipment to participants of sporting events or recreational pursuits, or operate amusement concessions and rides.